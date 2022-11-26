Mahtomedi opened with an 85-11 win over a badly overmatched St. Paul Humboldt team on Friday evening as part of an expo of teams at St. Thomas Academy. Ella Kletti shot 10-for-11 and totaled 23 points. Ella Frazier added 15, Anna Greene 11 and Toni Jesperson 10.

