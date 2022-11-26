Mahtomedi opened with an 85-11 win over a badly overmatched St. Paul Humboldt team on Friday evening as part of an expo of teams at St. Thomas Academy. Ella Kletti shot 10-for-11 and totaled 23 points. Ella Frazier added 15, Anna Greene 11 and Toni Jesperson 10.
Latest News
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi opens with lopsided win
- Boys hockey: White Bear Lake wins opener at Duluth East 5-3
- Boys hockey: Zephyrs finish strong, beat Northfield 4-2 in opener
- Girls hockey: Bears lost to Grand Rapids-Greenway
- Boys hockey: Cougars open with 5-2 win at Stillwater
- Girls basketball: Bears top Waconia 65-46 in opener
- Girls hockey: Cougars top CPCR 7-1
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi tops Forest Lake,Park
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake level continues to drop
- Jimmy's Food & Drink gets exclusive catering rights at Vadnais Heights Commons
- Centennial exchange students experience U.S. for first time
- New coordinator talks changes at Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf
- Lennar presents new concept plan for Watermark development
- ‘Chicago’ transports audiences to 1920s courtroom circus
- Shoreview continues its effort to be a welcoming and inclusive community
- Sports fan pens book on collecting sports cards
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Lakeshore Players to host evening of Chinese music
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.