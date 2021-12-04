Mahtomedi edged Woodbury 53-52 on Friday night, with Sonya Potthoff sinking two free shots with just under a half minute left for the winning margin. Anne Greene tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Zephyrs (2-1). Potthoff had 12 points and four assists. Zoie Centers was next with six points. Riley Rosenthal sank 21 points for Woodbury (0-2) and Mattea Henry added 12.

