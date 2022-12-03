Mahtomedi pulled out a 59-55 win over Eastview on Friday evening at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Ella Kletti sank 20 points, Ella Frazier 13, Sonja Potthoff 12 and Anna Greene eight for Mahtomedi (2-1). For Eastview (1-2), Kaitlyn Schaefer tallied 19 points, Myah Maull 12 and Gabby Fors 11.
Latest News
- Boys hockey: Mahtomedi wins at East Grand Forks 6-3
- Girls basketball: Cougars lose at Stillwater 73-63
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi nips East Ridge 59-55
- Time to ‘Stuff the Truck’
- Boys hockey: Centennial tops Totino-Grace 5-3
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi clips Bears 4-3
- Girls basketball: Bears (3-0) defeat Eagan 52-46
- Miracle at Big Rock brings families together for good old-fashioned holiday fun
Most Popular
Articles
- McCollum talks ‘controversial conversations’
- Developer continues to make refinements to concept plan
- Centennial High school takes on ‘A Christmas Carol’
- Minnow Tank winners net $1,500 for charities
- Affordable housing units again planned for new apartment complex
- 2023 fee hikes up for City Council consideration
- People behind White Bear’s names and places
- Alum honored as Vikings' Hometown Hero
- Jimmy's Food & Drink gets exclusive catering rights at Vadnais Heights Commons
- Enter Press Publications’ Holiday Lights Contest!
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.