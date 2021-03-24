The Mahtomedi Zephyrs had all they could handle from St. Anthony Village but fended off the upset bid 69-65 in the Section 4AAA semifinals at home Thursday evening.
After squeezing past a team they beat 85-48 on March 4, the No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (16-3) face No. 1 Hill-Murray (18-1) there in the finals on Friday, 7 p.m.
Gretą Schimnowski tallied 16 points, Ella Hronski 14 and Sonya Potthoff 11 for the Zephyrs. Emily Nogosek was game high with 19 for the Huskies. Kamryn Wiese had 16 and Emily Maile 12.
St. Anthony (6-14) kept the pressure on the Zephyrs with steals, drives to the basket (always sinking the layups) and 3-point shooting.
The Huskies made their last six shots of the first half — five layups and a buzzer-beating jumper — to pull within 33-31. Mahtomedi kept spurting ahead in the second half and the Huskies kept spurting back, taking a couple brief one-point leads.
Zoie Centers sank a long 3-pointer to give Mahtomedi a 54-512 lead, then penetrated the lane and dumped off to Layla Gile for a basket.
Inside two minutes, Gile scored again on a rebound for a 66-60 lead. The Huskies made two more steals and got a layup after one of them, making it 66-62.
Hronski sank two free shots with 17 seconds left for a 68-62 lead but Nogosek immediately bombed in a 3-pointer with six seconds left, making it 68-65. Only when Greta Schimnowski hit the first of two freebies with 1.8 seconds left could the Zephyrs breathe easy.
