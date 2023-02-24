Mahtomedi got a stern challenge from Spring Lake Park but prevailed 77-70 for their 12th consecutive win at home Thursday evening. Anna Greene led the Zephyrs (19-5) with 27 points. Sonya Potthoff chipped in 18, Mya Wilson 11 and Ella Frazier nine. The Zephyrs were 15-for-18 on free shots. For the Panthers (10-15), Bella Smith 18 points and Camryn Smith with 14 led the way. The Panthers were 17-for-28 on free shots with Smith 8-for-10. Mahtomedi will close conference play and the regular season Friday night at North St. Paul.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.