Mahtomedi cruised to its 12th straight win, over Tartan 76-28, on Wednesday on the Titans court. Sonya Potthoff and Zoie Centers scored 16 points each, Mya Wilson 13 and Ella Kletti 10 for the Zephyrs (16-4). Vienna Murray scored 14 for Tartan (4-19).

