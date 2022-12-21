The Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated the Mounds View Mustabgs 80-66 on Tuesday evening at home, improving to 4-2. Ella Frazier tallied 17 points, Sonya Potthoff 15, Mya Wilson 13, Anna Greene 11, Sophie Peer eight, Emily Muetzel eight and Ella Kletti six. Wilson made her season debut after missing five games with an injury. The Zephyrs made seven 3-point shots (three by Frazier) and 11 of 15 free shots. Bria Stenstrom, junior guard, drilled 27 points for Mounds View (5-2). Jess Eischens added 13.

