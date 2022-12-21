White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Periods of snow. High 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.