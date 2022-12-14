Mahtomedi thumped Fridley 84-59 at home Tuesday evening, led by senior guard Sonya Potthoff with 27 points. Ella Frazier netted 19 points and Ella Frazier 13. Brandi Washington and Deaserae Williamson netted 16 points each for Fridley. Each team is 3-2.

