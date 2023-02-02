Mahtomedi rolled past Tartan 85-54 there Tuesday and Hill-Murray 64-43 at home Wednesday, improving to 12-5. Against Tartan (8-9), Mya Wilson netted 17 points, Anna Greene 14, Ella Kletti 13, Sonja Potthoff 12, and Sophia Peer 10. The Zephyrs made nine 3-pointes, three of them by Greene. Vienna Murray had 22 for the Titans. Against Hill-Murray (9-9), Ella Kletti sank 13 points, Sonya Potthoff 12, Anna Greene 11, Ella Frazier eight and Maya Wilson seven. Mahtomedi was 8-for-10 on free shots with Frazier 6-for-6. Elise Groppoli had 14 for the Pioneers.

