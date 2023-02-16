Mahtomedi nabbed its ninth consecutive win, over Tartan 73-37, at  home Wednesday evening. Anna Greene scored 19 points, Ella Kletti 15, Sonya Potthoff 13, Ella Frazier eight and Mya Wilson seven for the No. 10 ranked Zephyrs (16-5). The Zephrys made nine 3-pointers (three by Greene) and 12 of 17 free shots. Mia Hernandez had 13 and Vienna Murray 12 for Tartan (10-12). Next for Mahtomedi is a game that should decide the Metro East championship, at Hastings on Friday evening. Mahtomedi is 11-0 and Hastings 10-1 in conference. Mahtomedi won the first meeting 77-63.

