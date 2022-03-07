A young, talented Mahtomedi team’s bid for a state tournament was foiled Saturday by a veteran-led Hill-Murray lineup that had lost twice previously to the Zephyrs.
“We had a fantastic season. One game isn’t going to define us,” said coach Erica Zizzo, referring to what she told her team. “And will will have a LOT coming back next year.”
Hill-Murray (19-8) was firmly in control, start to finish, defeating the Zephyrs 76-55 in the Section 4AAA semifinals in Mahtomedi.
In conference play, Mahtomedi beat the Pioneers 82-63 and 51-42 during a 14-game win streak. They finished 19-8.
“They (Hill-Murray) hit their three’s. Shot the lights out,” was Zizzo’s first response when asked what H-M did better this time. “They didn’t shoot like that before.”
Ella Runyan, longtime hoops and soccer star, and their only senior starter, led Hill-Murray with 20 points and a key defensive role. Elise Groppoli added 12 points, Hailey Wolgomot and Payton Mackley 11 each and Molly Werner.
Wolgomot and Werner each made three of Hill-Murray’s 11 three-pointers. Runyan had two. “Three’s were huge,” acknowledged H-M coach Erin Hermann.
Sticking Runyan on Zephyr guard Zoie Centers also helped, Hermann said: “Runyan is our best defender. Centers had 17 and 19 against us before. Today she had four. That’s a big difference right there.”
For Mahtomedi, freshman Anna Green had 12 points on Saturday, while seventh-grader Mya Wilson added 11, freshman Ella Frazier 10, and junior Sonya Potthoff nine.
Mahtomedi has never gone to state in girls basketball, but should continue to have a shot in the near future. This season, more than 50 points per game came from a junior, two sophomores, two freshmen and a seventh-grader.
