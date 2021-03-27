The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, looking for their first state trip in girls basketball, almost pulled off an upset to make that happen Friday night but fell short against Hill-Murray 59-55 in the Class 4AAA finals. Hill-Murray (19-1), ranked No. 1 in the state, had beaten No. 17 Mahtomedi 64-58 and 70-39 in conference, and the all-important third matchup was another close one. Ella Runyan with 22 points Lilli Mackley with 18 powered the Pioneers. Mahtomedi had Zoey Washington with 13 points, Ella Hronski with 10, Zoie Centers with nine and Greta Schimnowski with eight. The Zephyrs finished 16-4.

