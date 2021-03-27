The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, looking for their first state trip in girls basketball, almost pulled off an upset to make that happen Friday night but fell short against Hill-Murray 59-55 in the Class 4AAA finals. Hill-Murray (19-1), ranked No. 1 in the state, had beaten No. 17 Mahtomedi 64-58 and 70-39 in conference, and the all-important third matchup was another close one. Ella Runyan with 22 points Lilli Mackley with 18 powered the Pioneers. Mahtomedi had Zoey Washington with 13 points, Ella Hronski with 10, Zoie Centers with nine and Greta Schimnowski with eight. The Zephyrs finished 16-4.
Girls basketball: Hill-Murray nips Mahtomedi 59-55 for state berth
Latest News
- Girls basketball: Hill-Murray nips Mahtomedi 59-55 for state berth
- Wrestling: Bears' Sloan places 6th at state
- Boys hockey: Gentry Academy dethrones Mahtomedi 7-3 in section finals
- Girls basketball: Centennial going to state after beating SLP 64-55
- Boys hockey: Maple Grove tops Centennial 7-0 in section finals
- Alleycat’s and ‘The Fry Guy’ team up to offer ribs
- HFD battles brush fire near Egg Lake
- Letter to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Baby Miss Lino Lakes is headed to national pageant
- Vaccine crusader hails from White Bear Lake
- Buckthorn busters keep busy in Vadnais Heights
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Advocacy group prefers science before regulation when it comes to wake boats
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Alleycat’s and ‘The Fry Guy’ team up to offer ribs
- Gymnastics: Bears 2nd in section, have 3 state qualifiers
- Lino Lakes Council glimpses Y future
- Boys basketball: Holmgren, Minnehaha end Zephyr season 70-33
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.