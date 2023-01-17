Eden Prairie, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, overwhelmed Mahtomedi 85-48 on Monday evening in one of the MLK Day girls basketball expo at College of St. Catherine. The Eagles (10-4) made numerous fast-break baskets while bottling up the Zephyr offense. Rae Ehrman and Vanessa Jordan sank 16 points each and Molly Lenz 15 for he Eagles. Ella Kletti and Anna Greene had 10 points each for the Zephyrs (7-5), who are ranked 13th in Class 3A.

