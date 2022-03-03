Lauren Eckerle notched her 1,000th point, in the final home game of her career, as White Bear Lake turned back St. Paul Central 61-24 in the first round of Section 4AAAA on Wednesday evening.
Eckerle, a senior guard averaging 15.3 points this year, racked up 23 points, lifting her career total to xxxxxx.
Anna Sommerhouse, junior guard, was next with 14 points for the Bears. Eleanor Cordes scored 10 points for Central (8-15).
The No. 3 seeded Bears (18-9) now face No. 2 East Ridge (20-7) in the semifinals Saturday, 7 p.m., on the Raptors’ court. The Bears and Raptors split in conference play.
In the other semifinal, top-seeded Stillwater (22-4) will host Cretin-Derham Hall (7-19).
