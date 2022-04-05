The White Bear Lake girls basketball team has two all-Suburban East Conference picks in Lauren Eckerle and Neveah Hughes.
Eckerle, senior guard, averaged 15.2 points, 2.3 steals and 2.0 assists. Hughes, senior forward, averaged 11 points and nine rebounds. Each was named to the all-state tournament team, and they shared the team MVP award.
It was the second all-conference award for both. Eckerle finished her career with 1,064 points. Hughes’ totals were 794 points and 563 rebounds.
Three players got honorable mentions: senior guard Addison Bachmeier, sophomore forward Jordyn Schmittdiel and freshman guard Abby O’Brien. Named academic all-state were Eckerle, Bachmeier and senior Khushi Bhakta.
The Bears were 22-10, won Section 4AAAA and placed third in the state tournament. They placed third in the conference with a 14-4 record.
