East Ridge halted White Bear Lake’s win streak at seven with a 65-52 conquest of the Bears on Tuesday evening at East Ridge. Emily Christenson tallied 21 points, Grace Knupp 17, Isabell Sanneh 12 and Carly Rekstad 11 for the Raptors (10-3). Jordyn Schmittdiel led the Bears (10-2) with 15 points. Heidi Barber had 12 and Abby O’Brien 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.