White Bear Lake fell short against East Ridge 56-52 there Friday evening. Lauren Eckerle hit 22 points and Neveah Hughes 10 for the Bears (8-7), who also lost a close game to the Raptors 54-52 at home. East Ridge (11-4) had nine players score, led by Emily Christensen with 16 and Grace Knupp with nine.

