The Centennial Cougars defeated Coon Rapids 55-46 on the Cardinals court on Tuesday evening. Marisa Frost netted 14 points, Camille Cummings 13 and Autumn McCall 13 for the Cougars (8-9). Jenny Ntambwe led Coon Rapids (0-5) with 21 points.

