Girls basketball: Bears were ready when Coach Post got 300th win

The White Bear Lake girls were ready to commemorate the occasion when their coach reached 300 career victories.
The Bears (10-6) presented Jeremy Post with No. 300 on Tuesday evening at Irondale, beating the Knights 52-35.
All the players and coaches were holding clever signs for the group photo to celebrate the occasion following the game. Team captain Addie Bachmeier, her sister and Cami, and their mother, Amy, made the signs, and Amy took the well-organized photo presented here.
Post has a 300-148 record in 16 seasons. He is currently a physical education teacher after 18 years working with emotional/behavioral students. The coach commented that it was especially fun to have his daughters, Addie and Ava, on the team for the occasion.
In the milestone victory, Neveah Hughes and Abigail O’Brien scored 10 points each, Lauren Eckerle eight, Addie Post six, Jordyn Schmittdiel six, Heidi Barber five, Blessing Adebisi three, and Ava Post and Erma Ramirez two each.
