White Bear Lake, now ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, defeated Woodbury 57-45 at home Friday evening. Jordyn Schmittdiel and Heidi Barber netted 11 points each for the Bears (19-4). Addison Post was next with nine. Mattea Henry had 13 points and Rachell Orbell 12 Woodbury (6-17).
