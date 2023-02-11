White Bear Lake handed East Ridge its first conference defeat, 63-49, at home Friday evening. Senior forward Blessing Adebsi had her best game with 17 points for the Bears. Jordyn Schmittdiel added 16 points and Heidi Barber 14 as the Bears (17-4) reversed an earlier 65-52 loss to the Raptors (18-4). For East Ridge, Grace Knupp scored 16 points and Emily Christenson 15. The Bears outscored the Raptors 40-22 in the second half with Schmittdiel and Barber sinking 11 points each and Adebsi 10. The Bears had seven 3-pointers and made 16 of 23 free shots. The Raptors had six 3-pointers and were 15-for-23 at the line. The top four teams in the Suburban East are No. 5 ranked East Ridge at 13-1, No. 9 Stillwater 12-2, the No. 11 Bears 11-3 and No. 18 Roseville 10-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.