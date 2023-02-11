White Bear Lake handed East Ridge its first conference defeat, 63-49, at home Friday evening. Senior forward Blessing Adebsi had her best game with 17 points for the Bears. Jordyn Schmittdiel added 16 points and Heidi Barber 14 as the Bears (17-4) reversed an earlier 65-52 loss to the Raptors (18-4). For East Ridge, Grace Knupp scored 16 points and Emily Christenson 15. The Bears outscored the Raptors 40-22 in the second half with Schmittdiel and Barber sinking 11 points each and Adebsi 10. The Bears had seven 3-pointers and made 16 of 23 free shots. The Raptors had six 3-pointers and were 15-for-23 at the line. The top four teams in the Suburban East are No. 5 ranked East Ridge at 13-1, No. 9 Stillwater 12-2, the No. 11 Bears 11-3 and No. 18 Roseville 10-4.
Girls basketball:Bears trip SEC leader East Ridge 63-49
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Boys hockey: Rosemount star gets 5 goals in 6-4 win over Cougars
- Gymnastics: Bears finish duals 4-4 with win over Woodbury
- Girls hockey: Gentry ousts Bears 8-3
- Boys baskettball: Edina's long-range shooting downs Bears 72-54
- Boys hockey: Bears trip Stillwater 3-2 in overtime
- Gymnastics: Mahtomedi is Metro East champ again, Bush leads
- Boys hockey: Elks overtake Cougars 7-5
- Girls basketball:Bears trip SEC leader East Ridge 63-49
Most Popular
Articles
- From pop-up pizzeria to permanent place: Melt Pizza Company opens soon in Stillwater
- Roma remains open, offer on building pending
- Hugo resident competes for $1 million prize on “Survivor”
- White Bear Lake City Council wants local control for THC, cannabis regulation
- Quo vadis? Mahtomedi school board takes on the big question
- Vadnais Heights couple share their love story
- Blaine resident honored for selfless act
- Two White Bear Lake McDonald's will funds for Officer Sheak Feb. 15
- Special Teams makes special deliveries for wounded officer
- Love in White Bear Lake: What to get, things to do for Valentine’s Day
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 19
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.