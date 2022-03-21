White Bear Lake, ranked 18th in the state after the regular season, officially placed third in Class 4A by closing state play with a 46-34 win over Roseville Area on Saturday evening.
The Bears (22-10) earned the program’s second-best finish in 10 state trips, behind only the 2010 team that was runner-up.
“It was a really good run for these kids. They played the best basketball of their lives the last two weeks,” coach Jeremy Post said. “I knew it was possible, but I didn’t think it was probable. They deserve a lot of credit.”
The Bears won this one at the free throw line, sinking 21 of 32 while Roseville was 9-for-20, in action at Concordia-St. Paul.
“They (Roseville) were pretty physical and we had to keep attacking, and we drew a lot of fouls,” Post said.
Neveah Hughes scored 17 points (9-for-13 at the line) and Lauren Eckerle 16 points (5-for-6 at the line) in their final high school game. Each was among eight players named to the all-tournament team. Jordyn Schmittdiel nabbed 13 rebounds and scored seven points.
Eckerle had only 10 points in the first two state games, but, as Post pointed out, she was guarded by two outstanding defenders from Rosemount and Hopkins who made all-tournament. She finished her career with 1,064 points.
This marked the first time a Bear season has ended with a win, Post noted. In previous state tourneys, there was one second-place finish and two fourth-places.
Things broke right for the Bears in the post-season and they took advantage, beating No. 13 East Ridge 44-38 and No. 11 Stillwater 63-57 in the section, and No. 10 Rosemount 35-34 and No. 19 Roseville at state.
“You need to have things break your way once in a while,” said Post. “Us and Roseville in the third-place game? We were third and fourth in our conference.”
The Bears played against higher-seeded team in four straight games, and beat three of them, before drawing Roseville, whom they had beaten twice, to close the season. Roseville had upset No. 7 Maple Grove in the section and No. 8 Shakopee at state before falling to No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville.
Hopkins, the top-ranked, prohibitive favorite, scrunched the Bears 52-27 in the semifinals, then throttled St. Michael-Albertville 72-56 in the championship game.
Post lauded his senior group of Eckerle, Hughes, Addison Bachmeier, reserves Erma Ramirez and Khushi Bhakta, and student managers Barit Minier and Emma Fouks, both former players.
“They led this whole run, coming together, putting any difference aside, and believing in themselves. It’s an awesome group.”
Roseville Area …… 16 18 — 34
White Bear Lake …. 22 24 — 46
Roseville Area — 11-54 FG (3-24 FG), 9-20 FT, 34 rebounds, … Scoring: Kendall Barnes 7, Drew Johnston 9, Hannah Hoffman 6, Lucia Sundberg 2, Sara Grosse 2, Mae DeVries 8 … 3-pointers: Johnston 1, Hoffman 1, DeVries 1
White Bear Lake — 12-30 FG (1-11 3FG), 21-32 FT, 40 rebounds … Scoring: Addie Post 4, Neveah Hughes 17 (8 reb), Abigail O’Brien 2, Jordyn Schmittdiel 7 (13 reb), Lauren Eckerle 16 (3 ast)… 3-pointer: Eckerle 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.