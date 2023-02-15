White Bear Lake went overtime to defeat Roseville 64-59 at home Tuesday evening, after regulation time ended 55-55. Balanced scoring lifted the Bears (18-4) as Addison Post tallied 16 points, Blessing Adebisi 12, Heidi Barber 10, and Cami Bachmeier, Abby O’Brien and Jordyn Schmittdiel eight each. Roseville (13-9) was powered by Drew Johnston with 24 points and Kendall Barnes with 19. The top four teams in the Suburban East are East Ridge 14-1, Stillwater 13-2, the Bears 12-3 and Roseville 10-5. Three games remain.

