White Bear Lake beat Elk River 49-43 there Tuesday evening. Nine players scored for the Bears (2-1), led by Lauren Ecklerle with 17 points. Heidi Barber had eight, Jordyn Schmittdiel and Blessing Abedisi seven each, and Erma Ramirex six, for the Bears (2-1). Jordan Langbehn netted 13 and Ella Johnson 10 for the Elks (0-2). 

