White Bear Lake snapped a two-game skid by shutting down Woodbury 52-23 at home Wednesday evening. Jordyn Schmittdiel sank 13 points, Sarah Poepard 11 and Heidi Barber eight for the Bears (11-3). They made nine 3-pointers in the low-scoring game, three of them by Poepard. There were few fouls as the Bears were just 3-for-4 and the Royals 1-for-4 on free shots. Woodbury is 3-10.

