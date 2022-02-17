White Bear Lake snapped a three-game losing streak with a 43-35 win over Roseville at home Tuesday evening — beating the Raiders (16-7) for the second time and holding them to a season low in points. Lauren Eckerle sank 14 points and Abigail O’Brien was next with eight for the Bears (14-9). Hattie Mae Davies scored 11 points, and Kendall Barnes and Drew Johnston 10 each for Roseville.

