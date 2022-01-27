White Bear Lake shut down Park 44-35 on Wednesday evening at home, holding the Wolfpack to their second-lowest total of the season. Neveah Hughes scored 16 points and nabbed eight rebounds for the Bears (12-6). Abigail O’Brien was next with eight points. Park held Bear scoring leader Lauren Eckerle to four points. “Great defense,”was coach Jeremy Post’s characterization of the game. “It was a physical game which made scoring tough.” Justine Jameson scored 13 for Park (8-7). The Bears gained a season split with Park, which won the first meeting 49-47.

