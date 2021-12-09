Tenacious defense and balanced scoring lifted White Bear Lake to a 54-35 win over Mounds View at home Tuesday evening. The Bears (3-2) always had the Mustangs closely guarded, often with double teams, giving up few uncontested shots. “We played really good defense,” coach Jeremy Post said. “We are learning every game how to make each other better.” Ten players scored. Lauren Eckerle tallied 10 points, Addie Bachmeier seven, and Addison Post (6-for-8 on free shots), Ava Post and Aveline McCabe six each. Julia Peterson and Yasmeen Abed netted 10 points each and Bria Stenstrom eight for the Mustangs (2-2).
