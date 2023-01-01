Stout defense lifted White Bear Lake to a pair of victories in the Rotary Holiday Classic at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. 

The Bears stymied Byron 63-45 on Thursday. Heidi Barber led with 14 points, sinking three of the Bears’ five 3-pointers. Nicky O’Brien netted 12 points, Jordyn Schmittdiel 10, and Blessing Adebisi and Addie Post eight each. Kendra Harvey led Byron with eight points. Byron was 15-for-27 and the Bears 14-for-23 on free shots.

