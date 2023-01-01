Stout defense lifted White Bear Lake to a pair of victories in the Rotary Holiday Classic at Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
The Bears stymied Byron 63-45 on Thursday. Heidi Barber led with 14 points, sinking three of the Bears’ five 3-pointers. Nicky O’Brien netted 12 points, Jordyn Schmittdiel 10, and Blessing Adebisi and Addie Post eight each. Kendra Harvey led Byron with eight points. Byron was 15-for-27 and the Bears 14-for-23 on free shots.
The Bears scuttled Rochester Century 41-32 on Friday. In a game with no double-digit scorers, Cami Bachmeier and Schmittdiel netted nine points each for the Bears, Adebisi six, O’Brien five, and Post five. Bachmeier got all her points on 3-pointers, notching three of the Bears’ five. Leading Century was Ella Zmolek with nine. At the line, the Bears were 9-for-11 and Century 7-for-11.
The Bears held both Byron and Century to their lowest point total of the season. Each has a 6-3 record.
