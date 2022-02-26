White Bear Lake closed the regular season with a 65-20 win over Irondale at home Friday evening. Thirteen Bears got into the scoring column, led by Neveah Hughes with 20 points and Lauren Eckerle with 16. The No. 18 ranked Bears had a 14-4 conference record for third place among 10 teams in the Suburban East, behind No. 11 Stillwater (16-2) and No. 13 East Ridge (15-3). That’s the best conference finish since 2016-17 Bears were one of four teams tied for first place, and the best conference record since the 2015-16 Bears were champs with 15-1.

