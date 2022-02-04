White Bear Lake gave No. 6 ranked Stillwater a battle but fell short 68-64 at home Thursday evening. That ended a seven-game win streak by the Bears, who broke into the rankings this week at No. 13.
Stillwater (15-3) led 38-23 at halftime. “We were down 23-4 or something like that, so it was a good response for sure,” coach Jeremy Post said. The Bears (13-7) heated up for 41 points in the second half.
The Ponies had Lizzie Holder with 20 points, Amber Scalia 19 and Alexis Karlen 18.
Lauren Eckerle led the Bears with 23 points. Heidi Barber, sophomore forward, scored a personal best 12 points and Neveah Hughes added 10. Barber and Hughes each snagged seven rebounds. Addie Post made five assists.
“We had multiple chances to tie the game or take the lead,” Post said, “but missed half our free throws and a bunch of layups. They are long at the rim so layups are tough.”
