White Bear Lake nabbed its first state tournament victory since 2016, squeezing past Rosemount 35-34 in a clash of two squads who hang their hats on defensive tenacity, at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
A free throw that Addison Bachmeier swished cleanly through the cords with five seconds left was the clincher, giving the Bears a 35-31 lead. Rosemount sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“I’m just glad that first one went in,” the senior guard said. She missed the second one that didn’t matter.
The Bears defense was so stout that they won despite not making a field goal in the last three minutes, and despite having no double-digit scorers as freshman Abigail O’Brien led them with nine points.
But so was Rosemount’s defense.
“They were great defensive team,” said Irish coach Chris Orr about the Bears. “We are a great defensive team, too. We knew it was going to be a grind.”
The Bears (21-9) have won eight straight, limiting opponents to between 24 and 38 points in seven of them. They held Stillwater 15 points below their average in a 63-57 section finals win.
Coach Jeremy Post likes to credit having several hard-nosed soccer standouts on the court. “You know they’re going to play good defense,” he said.
O’Brien got her nine on 3-for-3 accuracy from three-point range. Jordyn Schmittdiel notched eight points. Neveah Hughes had seven along with eight rebounds.
The only dominant offensive player was powerful 6-foot post Tayah Leenderts, who kept Rosemount (24-6) in the game with 18 points.
The Bears reward for beating Rosemount is to face powerhouse Hopkins, the prohibitive state tournament favorite, in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. The other semifinal is St. Michael-Albertville (23-7) against Roseville (22-9).
Hopkins (24-1) is 70-1 against Minnesota foes the last three years and still seething about an upset loss to Chaska in last year’s semifinals.
Asked his plans for Hopkins, Post shrugged, “No idea. Have not even thought about them yet. All I know is, if we are playing Hopkins, it’s going to be on TV.”
The TV coverage at state games starts with the semifinals. This will be the Bears first time on TV since the 2016 semifinals after they beat STMA in overtime in the first round. The Bears lost twice after that, then went 0-2 in the 2017 tournament, so the current team snapped a four-game state losing streak.
Best defender on the court was Rosemount’s Alexis Ratzlaff, who shut down Eckerle. The senior guard averaging 16.3 points was held to four points on 2-for-11 shooting, and got just one basket off Ratzlaff.
“She was just up in my face the whole time,” said Eckerle. Rosemount’s coach was not surprised. “Alexis has been doing that for us for five years,” Orr said.
However, Eckerle delivered a huge basket off a mid-court steal, darting to tip the ball from an Irish guard and cruising to a wide-open layup that opened a 34-31 lead with 3:12 left.
“Sometimes you can just tell where the ball is going,” Eckerle said. “I took a chance and it worked out.”
That would be their last field goal. Both Schmittdiel and Hughes (after a steal) had drives to the hoop that came up empty. Rosemount also missed on a wide-open reverse layup. It was still 34-31 entering the final minute and the Bears had the ball. Bachmeier was fouled with :43 left but missed her free shot.
Back on defense, the Bears did not permit a shot for 30 seconds, clamping down on the perimeter. The Bears were not in foul trouble, but elected to trust their defense rather than commit some fouls to interrupt Roseville’s flow.
Rosemount inbounded with 10 seconds left and finally got a shot off — not a three, but one from eight feet, and Hughes soared to spook the shooter into missing badly.
In the scramble for the rebound, Bachmeier clutched the ball and was fouled. This time, she came through — and broke into a relieved smile.
The Bears were 10-for-19 at the line (Schmittdiel was 5-for-6) but for the second game in a row were able to cash one to open a four-point lead in the final seconds. It was Eckerle who sewed up the Stillwater win, making the first of two with six ticks left.
In the first half, the Bears took a 6-0 lead by hitting their first two shots, 3-pointers off the palms of Hughes and O’Brien. A driving 3-point play by Addison Post, and another 3-point shot, a lucky one banked in by Schmittdiel, made it 12-6.
Rosemount forged ahead 15-12, mainly with penetrations. The Bears regained a 17-16 lead on another trifecta by O’Brien. It was 18-18 entering the final minute. The Bears milked the clock and Bachmeier gave them a 20-18 halftime lead with a driving basket with four seconds left.
Rosemount took a quick 25-21 lead in the second half. The Bears pulled even 25-25 on a pull-up jumper by Eckerle, her first bucket. Hughes regained the lead for the Bears 27-25 with an inside basket. The Bears were up 31-27 before Leenderts powered up for two baskets, tying the score with four minutes left.
White Bear Lake ….. 20 15 — 35
Rosemount …………18 16 — 34
White Bear Lake — 10-34 FG (5-12 3FG), 10-19 FT, 25 rebounds, 9 turnovers, 9 fouls …. Scoring: Neveah Hughes 7 (8 reb), Jordyn Schmittdiel 8 (2 stl, 3 reb), Addison Bachmeier 4 (3 reb), Abigail O’Brien 9, Lauren Eckerle 4 (2 stl), Blessing Adebisi 0 (4 reb), Addison Post 3, Heidi Barber 0 (2 reb, 1 stl) …. 3-pointers: O’Brien 3, Hughes 1, Schmittdiel 1
Rosemount — 14-40 FG (3-11 3FG), 3-8 FT, 33 rebounds, 11 turnovers, 16 fouls …. Scoring: Tayah Leenderts 18 (9 reb), Nicole O’Neil 7 (5 reb), Ava Thompson 4, Anna Tauer 2, Alexa Ratzlaff 5 (9 reb, 3 stl) …. 3-pointers: O’Neil 2, Ratzlaff 1
