White Bear Lake pulled out a 59-57 win over Forest Lake on Tuesday evening on the Rangers court, led by Jordyn Schmittdiel with 17 points and Heidi Barber with 14. Sarah Poepard added nine points. The Bears are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Suburban East. Cassidy Pitzl sank 17 points and Aubree Hultman 12 for the Rangers (2-4).
