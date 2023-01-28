White Bear Lake outlasted Forest Lake 60-54 at home Friday night, their sixth straight win, all against conference opponents.
The No. 13 ranked Bears (16-3) outscored the Rangers 40-34 in the second half, after a first half that ended 20-20.
\Seven players scored between six and 15 points. Jordyn Schmittdiel had 15, Heidi Barber 10, Cami Bachmeier nine, and Addison Post, Abby O’Brien, Elizabeth Waller, and Ava Post six each. The Bears got 12 three-point baskets from six players, led by Barber with three.
For the Rangers (7-11), who were 12-for-14 on free shots, Cassidy Pitzl had 11 points, and Liv Fearing and Aubrey Hultman 10 each.
In the Suburban East, the top three teams are East Ridge at 12-0, and Stillwater and the Bears each 10-2.
