White Bear Lake dominated the second half and defeated Irondale 58-37 at home Tuesday evening. Jordyn Schmittdiel tossed in 23 points for the Bears, who led 25-19 at the half and outscored the Knights 33-18 in the second half. Anna Sommerhause added eight points, Heid Barber seven, and Addi Post and Sarah Poepard six each for the Bears (13-3). The Bears were 7-for-11 on free throws and made five 3-pointers with Barber and Poepard sinking two each. Irondale was just 4-for-14 on free throws. Paige Kiana led Irondale (3-13) with 10 points

