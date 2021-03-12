Forest Lake handed White Bear Lake a 60-32 loss on Wednesday evening in Forest Lake. Grace Krieger with 14 points and Logan Anderson with 12 led a balanced offense by the Rangers (14-3) in their second rout of the Bears this season. The first game ended 65-36. Lauren Eckerle tallied 16 points for the Bears (8-9). Neveah Hughes was next with nine. The Bears will close the regular season hosting Woodbury on Friday night.
