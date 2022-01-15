White Bear Lake rallied for a 53-50 win over Cretin-Derham Hall at home Friday evening. The Bears trailed by 12 in the second half before mounting a rally keyed by Abby O’Brien connecting on three 3-point shots. The Bears shot poorly from on three’s otherwise, going 4-for-21 in the game. Lauren Eckerle tallied 15 points, O’Brien 13 and Neveah Hughes 11 for the Bears (9-6). Ray van Robinson led the Raiders (3-7) with 17 points.

