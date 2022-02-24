White Bear Lake cruised to a 58-27 win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday evening in St. Paul. Lauren Ecklerle sank 15 points and Neveah Hughes 14 for the Bears, who led 25-9 at the half. Addison Post and Heidi Barber added eight points each. Anna Caruso scored 10 points for the Raiders (5-19). The Bears (16-9) have won three straight, allowing just 29 points per game. They will close the regular season on Friday hosting Irondale.
