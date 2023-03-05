A stellar White Bear Lake season ended with a 51-47 loss to Stillwater in a duel of top-ten ranked teams in the Section 4AAAA semifinals at home Saturday evening.
The Bears, who split with Stillwater in conference play, finished 22-5, while Stillwater (23-5) advanced to the finals against another top-ten team from the same conference, East Ridge (23-4).
Alexis Karlen, powerful 6-foot senior post, led Stillwater on both ends, scoring a game-high 17 points while defensively making the lane a no-scoring zone for the Bears. Amy Thompson added 13 points and Elise Dieterle 11. Most of their points came in the paint.
With Karlen and company sealing off the lane, the Bears needed 3-pointers to win and couldn’t hit them. They had two early on while taking a 13-6 lead but made only two more the rest of the game, shooting about 20 percent.
Addison Post led the Bears with 14 points, mostly on some gutsy drives. Jordyn Schmittdiel had 13 points while missing several inside shots in the face of intense defense pressure. Heidi Barber had 11 points while off the mark on 3-pointers except for making two.
The Bears had a 39-33 lead after Barber hit from the outside, then went cold and Stillwater surged ahead.
The Ponies were 47-41 and had the ball with just over two minutes left but the Bears kept scrapping. Cami Bachmeier made a steal and flung to ball to Jordyn Schmittdiel for a fast-break layup. A couple more takeaways led to Post sinking three of four free shots. The score was 49-46 entering the final minute.
The Bears forced a turnover with a half minute left, called time out, and inbounded trailing by three. However, Dieterle stole a bounce pass with 20 seconds left and Thompson sank two free shots to wrap it up.
The Bears’ defense and rebounding were good enough to win, with Blessing Adebisi especially strong on the boards. But the shooting wasn’t there. Stillwater had a free throw edge also, 11-for-14 while the Bears were 9-for-16.
Stillwater ………….. 26 25 — 51
White Bear Lake …. 27 20 — 47
Stillwater — Liana Buckhalton 5, Payton Shaffer 4, Amy Thompson 13,
Elise Dieterle 12, Alexis Karlen17
White Bear Lake — Cami Bachmeier 3, Addie Post 14, Blessing Adebisi 3, Jordyn Schmittdiel 13, Heidi Barber 11, Sarah Poepard 3
