Not that long ago, St. Paul Central fielded probably the most talented girls basketball team in state history and went 32-0 with several players then moving on to Division I teams. That was in 2007, about the time this year’s players were being born, or about to be.
Things have changed, quite a bit. The Minutemen who faced White Bear Lake in the section semifinals on Wednesday evening were behind 35-0 before they finally scored, and that was only on the third free throw attempt of a player fouled outside the arc.
The Bears led 48-4 at halftime and won 70-18. The bench was cleared early and 12 players scored. Seventh-grader Sarah Poepard had 13 points, senior Anna Sommerhaus 11, and senior Jordyn Schmittdiel 10.
It gets a little tougher from here on out. The No. 8 ranked Bears (21-4) will host No. 10 Stillwater (21-5) in the semifinals on Saturday. In the other semifinal is No. 9 East Ridge (22-4) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (11-16). The finals will be held Thursday, March 9, at Hastings. The Bears, defending section champions, split with both East Ridge and Stillwater in conference play.
“It’s going to be tough,” acknowledged coach Jeremy Post, adding that one starter, Abby O’Brien, is currently sidelined with injury. “We have a shot. We play at home, so hopefully that helps.”
