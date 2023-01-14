Jordyn Schmittdiel powered White Bear Lake with 26 points as the Bears defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 66-57 on Friday evening in St. Paul. Heidi Barber added nine points, Sarah Poepard eight, Abby O’Brien seven and Addi Post six for the Bears (12-3). For the Raiders (5-7), Lily Hahs netted 17 points, Suraya Hodges 14 and Lauren Bengtson 12.
