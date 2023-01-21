Heidi Barber led a siege of three-point shooting in the second half as White Bear Lake defeated Mounds View 77-54 at home Friday evening. Barber, junior forward, scored a career-best 22 points, including six trifectas. The Bears (14-3), who outscored the Mustangs 50-25 in the second half, made 12 three-pointers in the game, ten of them in the second half. Jordan Schmittdiel sank 18 points, Nicki O’Brien 15 points with four 3-pointers, Blessing Adebisi eight points and Anna Sommerhause six with two 3-pointers. For Mounds View, Brian Stenstrom netted 17 points, Jess Eischens 16 and xxx Roeber 10. Mounds View was 15-for-22 on free shots and the Bears 13-for-19.
Girls basketball: Bears beat Mustangs 77-54 with spree of three's
