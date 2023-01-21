Heidi

Heidi Barber, shown here in a previous game, had six 3-pointers and 22 points.

 Bruce Strand

Heidi Barber led a siege of three-point shooting in the second half as White Bear Lake defeated Mounds View 77-54 at home Friday evening. Barber, junior forward, scored a career-best 22 points, including six trifectas. The Bears (14-3), who outscored the Mustangs 50-25 in the second half, made 12 three-pointers in the game, ten of them in the second half. Jordan Schmittdiel sank 18 points, Nicki O’Brien 15 points with four 3-pointers, Blessing Adebisi eight points and Anna Sommerhause six with two 3-pointers. For Mounds View, Brian Stenstrom netted 17 points, Jess Eischens 16 and xxx Roeber 10. Mounds View was 15-for-22 on free shots and the Bears 13-for-19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.