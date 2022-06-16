Lexie McGrane, Mahtomedi eighth-grader, placed 27th in the state Class 3A golf tournament.
McGrane shot 84 on Tuesday and 79 on Wednesday for a 163 total at Bunker Hills.
Her teammate, seventh-grader Reagan Juhl places 68th with 94-88-182.
Two White Bear Lake athletes also participated.
Kristina Pratt, White Bear Lake junior, placed 52nd with 90-84-174. Gianna McLeod, Bear senior, placed 73rd with 97-90-187.
All four qualified with high placements in the Section 4AAA meet.
The state champion was Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon with 135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.