Melissa Gacek was the leading White Bear Lake area runner at Grandma’s Marathon June 19.
Gacek, 45, finished the 26.2 mile jaunt from Two Harbors to Duluth in two hours, 59 minutes and 19 seconds, placing second of 111 women in the 45-49 division, 44th of 1,257 women, and 219th of 2,776 overall.
Other White Bear Lake finishers were Christopher Ward, 41, in 3:54:25; Bailey Anderson (female), 25, in 4:00.16; and Cynthia Stevenson, 38, in 4:28.20.
Mahtomedi finishers were Melissa Malinowski, 48, in 3:47.14 and Sterling Black, 50, in 4:12.41. Tom Soukup, 38, of Grant, finished in 4:50.35.
The overall winner was Milton Rotich, 35, of Kenya, in 2:13:04. Leading the women was Dakota Lindwurm, 26, of Eagan, in 2:29:04.
Grandma’s has been held every year since 1977, except in 2020 due to the pandemic. The race returned this year with less than half the usual entrants, with 2,776 finishing. In recent years Grandma’s has had between 6,000 and 6,500 finishers.
— Bruce Strand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.