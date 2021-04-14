The White Bear Sailing School board of directors announced that Lara Dallman-Weiss, who grew up and learned to sail in White Bear Lake, will be sailing on a 470 Class sailboat in the 2020 Olympics in Japan this summer.
Dallman-Weiss and her skipper, Nikki Barnes, comprise the women’s Olympic team — Perfect Vision Sailing (PVS) — after qualifying at the World Championship regatta in Portugal. They finished in seventh place.
In the weeks leading up to the Olympics, the PVS team will train in Spain and Portugal with top 470 sailors and compete in the European Championship in May. The team will travel to Japan for further training in June.
Yacht Club sailor Jay Rendall, a member of White Bear Sailing School’s board of directors, volunteered to assist the PVS team with fundraising. Team expenses may exceed $250,000 through to the Olympics finale, he said. Unlike many countries, there is no U.S. government funding. Their fundraising goal in Minnesota and surrounding states is $70,000.
Expenses include travel and housing, new sets of sails ($10,000), transport of boat and equipment (up to $20,000 per event), coaching ($40,000), fitness and mental performance training, spare parts, repairs, insurance and fees.
Dallman-Weiss sailed Optimist dinghies at the White Bear Sailing School and X Boats in the White Bear Yacht Club’s Sailing Division. Later, she became an instructor and coach at the school. She raced at Eckerd College, the Inland Lake Yachting Association, and many other high-level sailing venues, teaming with Barnes in 2018 to begin the PVS Olympic campaign.
Barnes grew up and began sailing in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. She’s a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and was Collegiate Women’s National Champion in 2016. She is active duty for the Coast Guard and was awarded a Support Allowance Billet allowing her to train full time until the Olympics.
Rendall said there are several ways to donate to the fundraising campaign, 100% of which goes to the athletes:
• Visit the Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association website at https://tinyurl.com/9m64ba5j to make an online donation
• Donor Advised Charitable Fund Grants and donations by checks can be made out and mailed to U.S. Coast Guard Alumni Association, 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320
The cover letter accompanying the check or memo line on the check should indicate the donation is for the Elite Athletic Excellence Fund – PVS Lara. The Tax ID number for the fund is 06-1354978, if needed for the charitable fund grant nomination process.
Anyone with questions can contact Rendall at 651-253-0044. “This is the first time in the Yacht Club’s 132-year history that one of our sailors has qualified for the Olympics,” he pointed out.
“Getting to the Olympics in sailing is so difficult,” Rendall added. “Some people don’t even try. It takes at least three full years to get to that point, and you still may not get to go. Only one team qualifies per class of boat to represent the United States.”
Lara’s dad, John Weiss, is also involved in White Bear sailing. He’s the principal race officer, or judge, for the Yacht Club’s sailing races.
For more information on the women’s Olympic campaign and progress updates, visit the PVS website http://perfectvisionsailing.com/.
— From press release
