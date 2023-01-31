All three local teams lost at Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday while cherishing their opportunity to play on television, outdoors, in one of the premier events on the state sports calendar each year.
“It was definitely one of the coolest things I have ever experienced. With all the cameras and interviews, it felt like I was in the NHL,” said Joe Belisle, Bears co-captain.
With White Bear Township hosting the 16th annual HDM, in an arena constructed at Polar Lakes Park, the Bear boys, Bear girls and Mahtomedi boys, along with their distinguished invited opponents, basked in the attention of the Bally Sports North broadcasting network (which chose the opponents) and a huge crowd braving extreme cold.
The Bear boys led section arch-rival Hill-Murray 2-1 going into the final minute, but the Pioneers, troublesome even during a rare .500 season, tripped the Bears 3-2 in overtime in the late game.
The Bear girls were buffeted by neighboring Stillwater, the first-place team in their conference, 8-3 in the morning game
Mahtomedi, taking on perennial Class 1A power Hermantown, stuck with the Hawks until late in the game but the reigning state champions from up north pulled away 6-3 in the early afternoon game.
Temperatures between seven and three degrees (and fortunately no wind) had to be dealt with.
“We really came prepared for the cold. We all had our ears covered and some guys even wore latex gloves to keep their hands warm,” said Cav Bruner, Mahtomedi co-captain, who added a face mask to normal attire. “It definitely felt best when skating, but the heaters on the bench were great to have, so we’re very grateful that Hockey Day provided those.”
Amanda Smythe, who scored two goals for the Bears, declared, “The cold weather didn't affect me. I started with wearing thin gloves and hand warmers under my hockey gloves. I wore multiple layers under my gear. I had feet warmers in my skates as well.” Also, she said, the girls played a lot of pond hockey during the week to prepare. The sophomore forward concluded: “It was exciting to be on TV. I got to play with my best friends on an unforgettable day.”
Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said his players were amply prepared for the cold but added, “I thought the biggest variables were the glare on the ice from the bright sky, bouncing pucks, and lively boards.”
White Bear Lake boys coach Tim Sager said HDM was an exhilarating opportunity.
“It was exciting to get out and showcase White Bear Lake hockey. A great experience for all the kids and for our town. There were thousands of volunteer hours put in, and we really appreciate all the groups who made it happen.”
The first goal at Hockey Day Minnesota was delivered by Bears eighth-grader Elaina “Squish” Hosfeld just 3:24 into the game off a feed from Hailey Dawe. She got some attention from Bally and the Star-Tribune for that. "It made me happy that I scored on Hockey Day, that it wasn't just a regular game,” she reflected. “It was really special."
Stillwater, which is 16-0 in the Suburban East and 18-4 overall, quickly regained the lead on three straight Brooke Nelson goals. The Ponies led 4-1 after one period and 6-1 after two with Nelson adding a fourth goal, Hunter Reardon two and Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin one each. The No. 9 ranked Ponies wore retro jerseys of their school’s 2007 state champion team.
This was a rare occurrence where the Bears standout fourth-year goalie Maya Marston was not able to keep them in the game.
”The goalies on both sides, being on ice the whole time and not moving around, could not feel their hands,” said Bears coach Elsa Shorey. “That’s why a lot of the goals were rebounds.” She noted that each team had several odd-man rushes in the game and Stillwater excited theirs better: “On ours, we were missing a pass or turning it over on the blue line.”
The Bears had some fun in the third period with two goals from Smythe, pulling them within 6-3. Smythe her first goal was “luck” as she was going for a change before firing the puck. On the second, she saw the right side wide open and “deked and tapped it in” with her backhand.
Bear sophomore defenseman Maddie Belise said, “My teammates and I have definitely played pond hockey before, but not in that cold of weather. It was definitely different, but still was an experience I will never forget.” She added that it was “a huge day for my family,” as not only she and her brother Joe played, but also their cousin, Stillwater goalie Zoe Timmons.
Hermantown led Mahtomedi 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 before shaking off the Zephyrs in the last four minutes, when Kade Kohanski got his third goal, on a power play, after a boarding penalty on Mahtomedi, at 12:52, and Wyatt Carlson added an empty-netter at 16:35.
“I was proud of our team as they battled hard through the entire contest,” Poeschl, “and believed that we could win until the disappointing major penalty was called on us with just under five minutes to play.”
He appreciated the turnout for the game: “The Mahtomedi crowd was terrific. There were also a good number of alumni that came out to the game and that was great to see.”
Patrick Egan, Cav Bruner and Seth Nelson had the goals for No. 4 ranked Mahtomedi (11-5). The other goals for Hermantown (15-2-1) came from Joshua Kauppinen and Matthew Kauppinen. Shots were even. Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt stopped 20 of 25 shots, and Hawk goalie Garron Opsahl stopped 22 of 25.
Bruner said his goal was a classic team effort starting with stout D-zone coverage leading to a 3-on-2 rush with Jonny Grove and Carter Haycraft executing a perfect passing sequence. “I was lucky enough to finish off their great play,” said the senior defender. “It definitely felt special to get one on Hockey Day.”
Hermantown, a three-time state champion, is 8-1 against Mahtomedi since they started playing each other eight years ago, the lone exception being a huge one, the Zephyrs’ overtime win in the 2020 title game.
This was Hill-Murray’s fourth invitation to Hockey Day Minnesota, as befitting a four-time state champion with 32 state appearances, although the Pioneers are struggling this year, just 8-8-1 after winning their last three, with a youngish roster beset with injuries. H-M was the ideal team to invite, being the Bears longtime section rival and just a few miles away, guaranteeing lots for ticket sales.
White Bear Lake (13-4) was outshot 23-18 but led 2-1 going into the final minute, with goals by Aiden Welch early in the first period and Nolan Roed at 10:23 of the third period against H-M net minder Jack Erickson.
However, Brady Ingebritson stole it from the Bears. The Pioneers’ senior forward knotted the score at 16:14 of the third period and won it 2:06 into the extra session with his seventh and eighth goals of the season — ending the memorable day at Polar Lake Park and making the Pioneers 4-0 in HDM games.
“We always want to beat those guys, so it sucked to lose like that,” said Roed. “But overall, it was such a great atmosphere. Playing in Hockey Day Minnesota was really special.”
Belisle didn’t think it was the Bears’ best effort: “I think it was hard for us to make plays with the ice not being to what we are used to, and we didn't execute in the last few minutes of the game and in OT. I hope we see the Pioneers in the section playoffs because I know the outcome will be different.”
Jack Stanius and Roed assisted Welch’s goal. Blake Eckerle and Belisle assisted Roed. Leo Gabriel, Bear goalie, stopped 20 of 22 shots. H-M’s first goal was delivered by Boden Sampair just 58 seconds into the game.
“It was a bit of a bummer, but, we’ll get better from it, and keep going,” Sager said. “We have to keep focused. We have more big games coming up.”
