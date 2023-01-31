All three local teams lost at Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday while cherishing their opportunity to play on television, outdoors, in one of the premier events on the state sports calendar each year.

“It was definitely one of the coolest things I have ever experienced. With all the cameras and interviews, it felt like I was in the NHL,” said Joe Belisle, Bears co-captain.

