Spectacular dunks are one of the main reasons Parker Fox was able to earn a shot at Big Ten basketball after an All-American season in Division II.
Unfortunately, it was also a dunk that will cost the Mahtomedi graduate a year on the sidelines before he starts his two-year tenure with the Minnesota Gophers.
Fox, who transferred to the “U” after a terrific junior season for Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota last winter, injured his knee during a pickup game there five weeks ago.
Like he’s done “a thousand times before,” Fox launched off his right leg for a dunk and landed on his left.
“I didn’t do anything different, but I must have landed wrong this time,” said Fox. Asked if it was painful, he replied, “No, not really. But it didn’t feel right.”
Fox immediately went to the trainers room, and a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee was diagnosed.
A call to new Gopher Coach Ben Johnson, who signed him April 15, quickly followed.
“Coach Johnson was obviously disappointed that I won’t be able to help the team this year, but he stood by my side,” Fox said. “He still wants me to be part of the team, and didn’t take away the offer. He knows what kind of guy I am, and that I will do what I need to do.”
After surgery April 28, he will be out of action for six to nine months. He is living at home in Mahtomedi and rehabilitating at a site in Eagan.
Fox, 22, who had one red-shirt season and three active at Northern State, graduated last month, and will start work on a masters in sports management in the fall at the U of M.
This was a new injury, not an aggravation of an old one. “The first big bump in the road I’ve ever had,” lamented Fox. He missed his sophomore year at Mahtomedi with a hamstring issue but that injury wasn’t serious, and he was able to score 1,218 points in just two seasons for the Zephyrs.
The explosive 6-foot-8 forward was named first-team Division II All-American after 22.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and nation-best 3.5 blocks per game, leading the Wolves to a 19-2 record. He averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds as a junior.
Because he has already graduated, he was eligible to transfer without losing eligibility, and because of special rules during Covid, he has an extra year of eligibility. He reportedly had offers from dozens of D-I teams.
Fox said his goal is to get back to full capacity and not return until he’s 100 percent to avoid a repeat of the injury.
