Former Bear great suits up with baseball legends

Two decades have passed since Jamie Ogden retired from professional baseball with a back problem, and he has scarcely swung a bat since.
However, when the Kenosha Kingfish, his team in 1992, invited him to take part in their Legends Weekend alongside several former major league stars, he couldn’t resist.
“I’m not active much, so getting ready for this event was a lot of preparation, but all worth it,” Ogden said.
The 49-year-old White Bear Lake Realtor and former Bear all-stater in two sports took part in a home run derby and celebrity softball game Aug. 27-28 in the small Wisconsin city. The fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha also included music, water entertainment and fireworks.
The “Legends” of the past on hand were Brewers and Twins great Paul Molitor; Cy Young winner Rollie Fingers and slugger Jose Canseco of the Oakland A’s; Twins pitchers Pat Mahomes Sr. (father of the Chiefs quarterback) and Willie Banks; major leaguers Geoff Jenkins and Jeff Cirillo; and Wisconsin football stars Mike McKenzie of the Packers and Monte Ball of the Badgers.
The home run derby was held on a pier in Kenosha Harbor on Lake Michigan, lined with fans and live music.
“It was a blast. Jamie tied for fifth place with nine home runs,” said Teresa Ogden, Jamie’s wife. In the softball game, Ogden played with a team of ex-Kingfish players and other local celebrities against the Legends. “Jamie went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double,” Teresa reported.
Ogden, a director for Realty ONE Vertical who lives and works in his hometown, said it was “phenomenal” to play with those guys. “Enjoying the fans again was special. Especially Rollie Fingers. He was so eager to be around these fans and support the cause.”
With the Bears, Ogden recalls making all-conference four times, all-state three times, and twice being named to prep all-American teams. He won a Junior Olympics gold medal with the North team. Ogden also made all-state twice in basketball and placed second in a national dunking competition.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound left-hander initially committed to the University of Oklahoma to play both sports.
“But the Twins drafted me in the third round, and matched what we needed to sign,” he said, “so off I went to Florida instead for pro ball.”
Ogden’s first pro season was a very long camp in Ft. Myers, Florida. His 1992 season at Kenosha was his first taste of normal minor league life.
“It was wonderful for me because my parents, friends and, best of all, my girlfriend and now wife, could come and watch as we played throughout the Midwest,” said Ogden.
“I did a lot of community outreach with my extra time there. That, and being known for hitting very long home runs — just not enough of them — was why they asked me to play.”
Ogden played nine minor league seasons, the last three in Triple A with Salt Lake City. A first baseman and outfielder, he had a .262 career average and 71 homers. He hit .278 with 38 homers in his Salt Lake City tenure. Along the way he was teammates with Molitor, Kirby Puckett, Chuck Knoblauch, Dave Ortiz and Torii Hunter, and played against several Hall of Famers, most notably Derek Jeter.
Ogden was in major league camps three times, and played in the Arizona Fall League twice, but never got the call to the big leagues. He retired after the 1998 season with a back problem.
The reunion at Kenosha, with cheering fans on hand, took him back.
“It felt really good to hear, again, ‘from White Bear Lake, Minnesota’ when announcing my name,” he said. “We have a special place here that I’m very proud of. A land of legends.”
