With Corey Bohmert blasting into the end zone five times, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs opened a 26-0 lead and cruised to a 33-17 win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday night in St. Paul.
Bohhert, a 5-10, 177-pound senior, carried 17 times for 225 yards and his last two TD’s were 81- and 50-yard runs, in action at University of St. Thomas.
“Corey can go inside and bust it up the middle, and he can pop outside for long gains, too,” coach Dave Muetzel assessed. “And the guys up front gave him room to run.”
The Zephyrs, mostly rebuilt after last year’s state runner-up season, are 2-0, also beating Apple Valley 36-6.
“We’re going good things on both offense and defense,” the coach said. “We’re running the ball pretty well. We’ve got some things to clean up in our passing game.”
Charlie Brandt, junior quarterback, a returning starter, completed five of nine for 82 yards including a 42-yard bomb to Andrew Breien that set up a touchdown. He had one interception.
Despite the final score, it was 0-0 until late in the first half when the Zephyrs scored twice.
Bohmert notched a two-yard touchdown with 2:04 left, after setting it up with a 23-yard gain. The Zephyrs quickly got the ball back as Eric Buttke sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble that Cody Dvorak recovered at midfield.
Brandt, rolling right, threw deep to Breien on the sideline for a 40-yard gain to the two, and Bohmert scored on the next play.
Michael Barry returned the second-half kickoff 42 yards, giving the Zephyrs a short field, and Bohmert dashed 14 yards for his third TD.
Minutes later, Bohmert rambled 81 yards on a first-down play after the Zephyrs forced a punt. They were up 26-0 after three.
Shut down for three quarters, the Raiders and quarterback Miles Bollinger came alive in the fourth for 17 points.
Bollinger, a junior, son of former Wisconsin Badgers and Viking quarterback Brooks, hit Theto Hadley for a 41-yard gain, then ran six yards to the end zone with 7:54 left.
The Zephyrs answered with Bohmert bolting 50 yards for his fifth touchdown. In the time remaining, the Raiders got a 24-yard field goal from Aidan Macke and a 28-yard TD pass from Bollinger to Cameron Vang.
Leading the Zephyr defense was Buttke, junior 213-pound lineman, with 10 tackles, including quarterback sack and three other tackles for loss. Carsten Cummins made nine tackles and an interception, and Tyler Gunderson eight tackles.
The Zephyrs gained 392 yards (310 yards rushing) and had just one turnover. The Raiders had 128 rushing, 162 passing, 288 total, and two turnovers. Each team had just three penalties.
Mahtomedi will host Hill-Murray on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.
Zephyrs 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
Mahtomedi ………..…… 13 13 0 7 — 33
Cretin-Derham Hall …. 0 0 0 17 — 17
Mah — Corey Bohmert 3 run (Charlie Thein kick)
Mah — Bohmert 2 run (kick failed)
Mah — Bohmert 14 run (Thein kick)
Mah — Bohmert 81 run (kick blocked)
CDH — Myles Bollinger 6 run (Aidan Macke kick)
CDH — Macke 24 field goal
Mah — Bohmert 50 run (Thein kick)
CDH — (4) 28 pass from Bollinger (Macke kick)
Zephyr offensive statistics
Rushing — Bohmert 17-225, Cole Saenger 4-26, Alex Mahoney 2-22, Charlie Brandt 4-11, Cody Dvorak 2-8
Passing — Brandt 5-0-82, 1 int
Receiving — Andrew Breien 2-40, Bohmert 1-24, Michael Barry 2-12
Zephyr defensive statistics
Tackles (solo-assist-total) — Eric Buttke 5-5-10, Carsten Cummings 5-4-9, Tyler Gunderson 4-4-8, Dvorak 3-2-5, Nicholas Rollinger 3-2-5, Sam Garry 3-0-3, Javan Harvey 3-1-4, William Harris 2-3-5
Tackles for loss — Buttke 3, Cummins 1, Gunderson 1, Harvey 1, Harris 1
Fumble recovery — Dvorak 1
