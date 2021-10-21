The Mahtomedi Zephyrs finished the regular season 6-2 with a 35-12 victory at South St. Paul on Wednesday evening.
Jordan Hull carried 18 times for 114 yards, including a 59-yard run, and scored one touchdown. Nicholas Beiersdorf carried 10 times for 73 yards and scored twice. Jonathan Harvey had six carries for 35 yards, and Corey Bohmert seven for 33.
Quarterback Charles Brandt scored on both his carries, from four and two yards. He completed all four passes for 96 yards. M. Barry caught two passes, for 59- and 19-yard gains. Gunnar Woods had two catches for 18 yards.
The Zephyrs held the Packers (2-6) to 169 yards, all on the ground. Will Arlandson made 10 tackles and John-Paul Johnson eight. Cody Dvorak had a quarterback sack.
